China to step up support for small industrial firms, cabinet says

BEIJING :China will take steps to stabilise the industrial sector and step up financial support for small firms, the cabinet said, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The recovery in China's industrial sector is not solid, while the services sector faces more difficulties due to COVID-19, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

"The industrial and services sectors provide backbone support for economic development and stable employment," the cabinet added.

New measures will include more tax breaks and medium- and long-term loans for small firms, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

Industrial firms purchasing equipment worth more than 5 million yuan ($787,861) will be allowed to make pre-tax deductions, while firms in the catering, retail and tourism sectors will get more tax cuts, the cabinet said.

The Chinese economy faces multiple headwinds, hurt by persistent weakness in the property sector and strict COVID-19 controls that have sapped consumer confidence and spending.

China's industrial output growth picked up to 4.3per cent in December from a 3.8per cent in November, earlier official data showed.

China will continue to stabilise commodity prices, the cabinet added.

($1 = 6.3463 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Holmes)