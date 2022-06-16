China steps approvals of investment projects to stabilise economy

BEIJING :China's state planner said on Thursday it had approved 10 fixed-asset investment projects worth 121 billion yuan ($18.1 billion) in May, a more than six-fold jump from April, as policymakers seek to get economic growth back on track after a COVID-induced slump.

"We will ensure reasonable economic growth in the second quarter to provide a firm foundation and conditions for the economy in the second half of the year," Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a news conference on Thursday.

The NDRC also will give local governments more leeway in the use of funds they raise through special bonds, she said.

China will include high-tech infrastructure projects, or the "new infrastructure" in the scope of use of funds raised by the local government special bonds for the first time, Meng said.

She added the commission also will step up investment and financing support for private investment.

On Wednesday, state media quoted the cabinet meeting as saying China will guide financial institutions to issue more long-term loans and strengthen support for private investment.

The country will act decisively in ramping up support for economy and roll out more policy steps but will refrain from issuing excessive money, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

Data released on Wednesday suggested activity in the world's second-largest economy is beginning to pick up again in some sectors after widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in April and early May, but the recovery is still uneven and weak.

Most private economists believe the economy contracted in April-June, but the government is ramping up support efforts and vowed to achieve positive growth in the second quarter.

In April, the state planner approved eight fixed-asset investment projects, worth a total of 18.8 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.6964 Chinese yuan renminbi)