China steps up moves to tackle risky trading at key state-owned firms -sources

BEIJING : China is drafting new rules for its central state-owned companies in an effort to crack down further on certain kinds of high-risk trading activity, several people briefed on the matter said.

The state assets regulator outlined the rules and sought opinions on them from about a dozen firms invited to a meeting last month, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which oversees almost 100 companies, did not respond to a request for comment.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Railway Construction Group Corporation and China North Industries Group Corporation - state firms that were invited to the meeting - also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The guidelines target "fake trades", defined on SASAC's website as including transactions without any delivery of goods or repeated sales of a cargo to parties who pass it on to increase trade volumes.

Such trade is already banned by the regulator but continues to occur. Companies see this as a way to boost revenue - even if not profit - which make them look bigger in the market.

If enforced, the new rules could reduce trading volumes of raw materials bought and sold by some state-owned firms.

"Some companies are still carrying out forbidden fake trade with insufficient importance paid to this matter, unclear boundaries, and lax accountability," according to the SASAC notice, which was seen by Reuters and verified by three people who work at state-owned companies.

SASAC will take tougher measures against those responsible for any fake trades after Sept. 30, it added.

China has long tried to curb such activity by state firms, which artificially inflates trade and leaves the companies more exposed to financial risk.

It had already stepped up efforts to root out such trading earlier this year, checking for any cases of bogus trade during regular annual audits, eight sources at state companies said.

In July, a unit of Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, the country's top state-owned metals producer, terminated some aluminum contracts.

The draft rules also require companies whose core business does not involve trade to quit trading within a year, although trade in energy, resources, agriculture, defence and industrial supply chains could receive special approval to continue.

"Financing trade", or providing funds for trade business without any transactions, is also banned, said the notice, as it could bring "great capital risks" for those involved.

By financing trade, companies provide money to borrowers and obtain higher interest rates for the loans.

Some traders rely on loans from state firms with easier access to credit, according to a manager at a trading company not impacted by the new rules.

"Traders who depend on raising capital from state-owned entities may be squeezed out of the market and then SOEs with easier access to borrowing money from banks will step in and take up the business," he said.