Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China steps up support for power equipment industry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China steps up support for power equipment industry

China steps up support for power equipment industry

A solar power station is seen in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China December 11, 2019. Picture taken December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Muyu Xu/File Photo

04 Sep 2023 06:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's industry ministry on Monday outlined a series of actions aimed at helping its power equipment industry achieve annual growth of 9 per cent this year and next, by stepping up domestic purchases and boosting exports.

China is the world's top producer of many types of electrical power equipment, and is also the biggest solar and wind power market.

"Despite the vigorous demand, in the short term, the industry's revenue growth in the second half of the year is under pressure to fall, while uncertainties remain in the overseas environment," it said.

The ministry wants domestic energy projects to step up their purchases of wind, solar and nuclear power equipment to support the market.

It said it will accelerate the launch of verification platforms for large-scale wind turbine blades and will support innovative products.

It will also encourage more enterprises to cooperate with developing countries in renewable energy sectors to promote exports.

China's solar exports grew 64 per cent to $52 billion in 2022 despite global trade tensions, data from consultancy Wood Mackenzie shows, as high power prices drove up demand for solar panels.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.