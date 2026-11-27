SHANGHAI: China's share benchmarks jumped 4 per cent and the yuan rose on Friday (Nov 27), after Premier Li Qiang chaired a State Council meeting that called for a bigger role by "national team" investors to stabilise a falling stock market.

Chinese stocks have struggled this year despite policy easing, reflecting investor concerns over weak domestic demand, a prolonged property downturn and uncertainty over the economic outlook hurt by trade wars and geopolitics.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 4.2 per cent up and the blue-chip CSI300 index was 3.7 per cent higher at the close, both notching their biggest daily gains since October 2024 when China rolled out massive stimulus measures to revive the market.

China's tech-focused STAR 50 Index surged 15 per cent, the biggest one-day jump in two years.

The rally also spread to Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng Index gained 1.9 per cent while the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 6 per cent.

In Beijing's strongest gesture yet to support a stock market that had fallen to 16-month lows, the Cabinet said "capital markets were crucial to the broader economy", state media Xinhua reported. The Cabinet added that Central Huijin - the domestic unit of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp - would enhance its role as a quasi-stabilisation fund to ensure ample liquidity.

The meeting also called for better policies to encourage long-term funds to invest in the stock market, and for measures to strengthen defences against risks spilling over from overseas markets.

"It's a shot in the arm for markets," said Kenny Ng, a strategist at Everbright Securities International in Hong Kong.

"Sentiment has been downbeat for so long. There hasn't been much good news to trade on. At least now there's something to count on: the national team will come to the rescue if things really turn south."