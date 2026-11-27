China stocks surge most in two years as Beijing vows stronger market support
China’s benchmark stock indexes jumped about 4 per cent, posting their biggest daily gains in more than two years after Beijing signalled stronger support for the market.
SHANGHAI: China's share benchmarks jumped 4 per cent and the yuan rose on Friday (Nov 27), after Premier Li Qiang chaired a State Council meeting that called for a bigger role by "national team" investors to stabilise a falling stock market.
Chinese stocks have struggled this year despite policy easing, reflecting investor concerns over weak domestic demand, a prolonged property downturn and uncertainty over the economic outlook hurt by trade wars and geopolitics.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 4.2 per cent up and the blue-chip CSI300 index was 3.7 per cent higher at the close, both notching their biggest daily gains since October 2024 when China rolled out massive stimulus measures to revive the market.
China's tech-focused STAR 50 Index surged 15 per cent, the biggest one-day jump in two years.
The rally also spread to Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng Index gained 1.9 per cent while the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 6 per cent.
In Beijing's strongest gesture yet to support a stock market that had fallen to 16-month lows, the Cabinet said "capital markets were crucial to the broader economy", state media Xinhua reported. The Cabinet added that Central Huijin - the domestic unit of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp - would enhance its role as a quasi-stabilisation fund to ensure ample liquidity.
The meeting also called for better policies to encourage long-term funds to invest in the stock market, and for measures to strengthen defences against risks spilling over from overseas markets.
"It's a shot in the arm for markets," said Kenny Ng, a strategist at Everbright Securities International in Hong Kong.
"Sentiment has been downbeat for so long. There hasn't been much good news to trade on. At least now there's something to count on: the national team will come to the rescue if things really turn south."
The Chinese yuan gained 0.1 per cent against the dollar in offshore trading, reversing earlier weakness to hit its strongest in three weeks. The currency is nearing its firmest level in four years.
"It's very rare that Executive meeting of the State Council would make such direct comments. Last time it happened was 2024 when they rolled out a liquidity support package," said Jason Chan, a Hong Kong-based strategest at Bank of East Asia.
Given the current low investor expectations, any incremental supportive policies would help boost confidence, said Meng Lei, China equity strategist at UBS Securities.
The latest statement follows the margin lending relaxation and trading fee reductions announced over the weekend, underscoring the government's growing determination to stabilise markets.
LSEG data showed trading volume surged across broad-based benchmarks and sub-indices after the midday break, pointing to a sharp improvement in investor sentiment.
The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index and the STAR Chip Index both shot up more than 17 per cent.
Indices tracking China's AI, cloud computing and consumer electronics stocks jumped more than 10 per cent.
But some analysts said it was too early to suggest the market was near a bottom as support from the national team alone was unlikely to lead to a sustained rally.
"There is an increasingly clear signal that Chinese authorities are uncomfortable with the extent of the equity market selloff," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank.
"I would distinguish between a turning point in policy resolve and a turning point in market fundamentals... A policy-induced bounce needs to evolve into a fundamentally driven recovery before we can confidently call it a durable bottom."
Also on Friday, Xinhua Finance reported that regulators will launch a campaign to further tighten rules on share sales by controlling shareholders of listed companies. Regulators will also guard against listings by "pseudo-tech" companies, or firms that inflate earnings, the state media said.