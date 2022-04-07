China to strictly control new oil refining capacity, cut emissions

BEIJING : China will strictly control new capacity in its oil refining industry and improve production efficiency of petrochemical products as it strives to reduce excessive capacity and lower emissions in line with its pledge to deal with climate change.

The country targets to cut emissions of volatile organic compounds, a major pollutant from the oil refining sector, by 10per cent by 2025 from levels in 2020, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday.

