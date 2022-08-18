Logo
China strongly opposes trade talks between US and Taiwan
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

18 Aug 2022 03:47PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2022 03:47PM)
BEIJING : China firmly opposes trade talks between the United States and Taiwan and says it will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Taiwan and the U.S. have said they will start trade talks under a new initiative.

"One China" policy is a prerequisite for Taiwan's participation in economic cooperation with foreign countries, Shu Jueting, spokeswoman of the ministry, said at a regular press conference.

Source: Reuters

