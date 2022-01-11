China will supply 6.5 million more low-cost rental homes from 2021 to 2025

BEIJING: China will supply 6.5 million new low-cost rental housing in 40 major cities from 2021 to 2025, an official said on Tuesday (Jan 11), aiming to meet rising demand in major cities as their populations grow.

That will ease living difficulties for 13 million young people, Pan Wei, an official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said at a news briefing in Beijing, according to an official transcript.

China has stepped up efforts to address housing issues faced by young people particularly, amid soaring home prices in large cities, under President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" plan.

The development push for affordable rental housing is focusing on cities with large population inflows and high home prices, Pan said.