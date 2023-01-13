Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to support financing, debt extension for quality developers- Xinhua
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to support financing, debt extension for quality developers- Xinhua

China to support financing, debt extension for quality developers- Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: A crane is seen amid residential buildings under construction in Shanghai, China July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

13 Jan 2023 11:32AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 11:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : China will boost financing for good quality property developers and roll out a 100 billion yuan ($14.86 billion) support plan for rental housing loans, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Reporting the latest move to ease a liquidity crunch which has plagued the real estate sector since mid-2020, Xinhua said financial regulators have drafted a work plan to guide quality developers' balance sheet back to a safe range.

The plan mainly targets high quality property firms with relatively big size and systemic importance, it said.

Regulators will improve the "three red lines" rule for 30 pilot property firms, without giving specific names of the firms. The "three red lines" policy restricts the amount of new borrowing property developers can raise each year by placing caps on their debt ratios.

Under the plan, authorities will encourage financial institutions to negotiate to extend debt to quality developers on a reasonable basis, it said.

Authorities will also support developers' offshore debt repayment by providing policy support, including by helping to improve management of foreign exchange.

The property sector, which accounts for roughly a quarter of China's gross domestic product, has struggled with defaults and stalled projects, hitting market confidence and weighing on growth.

($1 = 6.7273 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.