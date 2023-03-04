China to support insurance asset management firms to conduct securitisation, REITs, regulator says
BEIJING : China's securities regulator on Friday published guidelines that encourage insurance asset management firms to conduct securitization and real estate investment trust (REITs) businesses.
The rules are aimed at expediting the listing of infrastructure projects in the form of asset-backed securities and REITs, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.
Source: Reuters
