Business

China to support insurance asset management firms to conduct securitisation, REITs, regulator says
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

04 Mar 2023 09:21AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 09:21AM)
BEIJING : China's securities regulator on Friday published guidelines that encourage insurance asset management firms to conduct securitization and real estate investment trust (REITs) businesses.

The rules are aimed at expediting the listing of infrastructure projects in the form of asset-backed securities and REITs, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

Source: Reuters

