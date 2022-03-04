Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to support new residents' reasonable demand for housing credits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to support new residents' reasonable demand for housing credits

China to support new residents' reasonable demand for housing credits

FILE PHOTO: Buildings of a residential compound are seen in Shanghai, China, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

04 Mar 2022 11:26PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 11:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China will support new residents' reasonable demand for housing credits, and implement differentiated housing credit policies for different cities, its banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

Chinese banks and financial institutions are encouraged to optimise housing financing services, reasonably setting the standards for mortgage loans for new residents who are first time home buyers that meet the housing requirements, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Ella Cao; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us