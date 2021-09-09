Logo
China suspends approval for new online games - SCMP
FILE PHOTO: A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

09 Sep 2021 03:59PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 04:14PM)
:China has temporarily suspended approval for all new online games in a bid to curb a gaming addiction among young people, the South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3hiH4ee on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision was revealed at a meeting between Chinese authorities and industry giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc, the report said, adding that it was not clear until when the suspension would last.

Beijing on Wednesday had summoned gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase.

Tencent declined to comment. NetEase did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

China moved in August to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, saying this was needed to curb a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

China has conducted a broad crackdown on a wide range of sectors including tech, education and property to strengthen government control after years of runaway growth.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in BengaluruEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky and John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

