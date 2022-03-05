Logo
Business

China suspends chicken imports from BRF's Lucas do Rio Verde plant
Business

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA are seen in the headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

05 Mar 2022 03:37AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 03:37AM)
SAO PAULO : China has suspended poultry meat imports from food processor BRF SA's Lucas do Rio Verde plant in central Brazil, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

BRF confirmed the suspension but said it has not been officially notified, having only learned about it on the GACC website.

The company said it will take the appropriate measures with Chinese and Brazilian authorities to reverse the situation.

"The volumes from this unit will be directed to other markets, in line with BRF's integrated plan. The company also emphasizes that its seven certified units continue to normally export chicken to China," it said.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Peter Frontini)

Source: Reuters

