China suspends release of youth unemployment rates as economic data disappoints

BEIJING: China on Tuesday (Aug 15) said it would suspend the release of youth unemployment rates, as its central bank cut a key interest rate to boost flagging growth.

A slew of disappointing figures in recent months has reflected a slump as China's post-COVID rebound fades, with youth unemployment hitting a record 21.3 per cent in June.

The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday said it would no longer release age group-specific unemployment data starting this month, citing the need to "further improve and optimise labour force survey statistics".

"Starting from this August, the release of urban unemployment rates for youth and other age groups across the country will be suspended," National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said at a press conference.

As indicators of an economic slowdown have piled up in recent weeks, many experts have called for a large-scale recovery plan to boost activity.

But for the time being, authorities are sticking to targeted measures and declarations of support for the private sector - with little in the way of tangible steps.

The central bank on Tuesday cut the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate - the interest for one-year loans to financial institutions - from 2.65 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

A lower MLF rate reduces commercial banks' financing costs, in turn encouraging them to lend more and potentially boosting domestic consumption.