China opposes Taiwan joining Pacific trade deal

TAIPEI: China on Thursday (Sep 23) said it opposed Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal just days after Beijing said it wanted to become a member of the same agreement.

Signed by 11 Asia-Pacific countries in 2018, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is the region's biggest free-trade pact and accounts for around 13.5 per cent of the global economy.

Taiwan has lobbied for years to join and announced on Thursday it had officially applied.

"Taiwan can't be left out in the world and has to integrate into the regional economy," cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters.

But China, which claims self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as its own territory, said Taipei should not be allowed to join.

"We firmly oppose any country having official exchanges with Taiwan and firmly oppose the Taiwan region's accession to any official treaties or organisations," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Last week China submitted its own application to join the CPTPP.