China to take more measures to expand domestic demand, stabilise external demand
China to take more measures to expand domestic demand, stabilise external demand

FILE PHOTO: Workers unload a cargo of heavy equipment from China at a commercial port in Vladivostok, Russia April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

18 May 2023 07:49PM
BEIJING : China will take more targeted measures to expand domestic demand and stabilise external demand in an effort to promote a sustained economic rebound, Premier Li Qiang was quoted by state radio as saying on Thursday.

The key to promoting sustained recovery of economic operations is to enhance confidence in development, Premier Li said.

Li's remarks followed a batch of recent data which suggested the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter. Imports contracted sharply, factory gate prices fell again, property investment slumped further and industrial output and retail sales missed forecasts.

China "will speed up the development of new business models for foreign trade, and find ways to stabilise its international market share," Li said.

The country will create more consumption hot spots, and solidly promote the construction of urban and rural infrastructure, Li added.

Li also warned that efforts should be made to prevent and resolve risks in key areas and create a favorable environment for economic development.

Source: Reuters

