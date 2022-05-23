Logo
China to take targeted, forceful steps to support economy, Cabinet says
People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walk across a street near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Apr 15, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

23 May 2022 07:19PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 07:31PM)
BEIJING: China will adopt a package of targeted and forceful measures to support the economy, state media quoted the Cabinet as saying on Monday (May 23).

China will strive to bring its economic operations back to normal track, the Cabinet was quoted as saying.

The government will provide tax credit rebates to more sectors, and raise the annual tax cuts by more than 140 billion yuan (US$21.06 billion) to 2.64 trillion yuan, the Cabinet was quoted as saying.

China will also reduce some passenger car purchase tax by 60 billion yuan, state media said.

Source: Reuters/ng

