China’s tech firms chase overseas AI talent to build ChatGPT rivals, amid lack of experts at home

China's tech firms are scrambling to woo Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) experts from abroad – especially those at OpenAI, the US start-up behind ChatGPT – to help create their own chatbots, according to industry insiders and recruitment agencies.

ChatGPT, which is capable of generating human-like responses to complex questions, has taken the world by storm since its launch in late November, spurring an arms race among global technology giants rushing to introduce their own versions.

With the supply of AI scientists falling short of rising demand in China, however, the frenzy around AI chatbots has exacerbated a talent gap in the country, recruiters said.

Both top and second-tier players in China’s technology industry are looking to hire AI experts with Chinese backgrounds from overseas, to integrate technologies similar to ChatGPT into their product offerings, with members from the original OpenAI team that launched the chatbot being the most sought-after, according to Liang Hongjing, partner at Shenzhen-based headhunting agency CGL Consulting.

“I’ve helped local research facilities and top internet firms recruit the research heads and chief scientists … Now I’m looking to (help Chinese tech firms) recruit those with experience in large language models,” Liang said, adding that his clients want to hire from abroad because it is difficult to find experts in the field on the mainland.

“Large language models are not a new concept in China, but there are just too few companies that have worked in that path,” Liang said.