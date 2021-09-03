Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

BEIJING: The Chinese government's campaign to improve conditions for workers has spurred companies, particularly some of its hardest-driving tech giants, to cut down on long hours of compulsory overtime but not all employees are happy about it.

Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17 per cent after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week.

"My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. "But unfortunately the salary is lower."

For the past decade, Chinese tech firms were known for "996", a gruelling business culture that usually means work hours from 9am to 9pm six days a week. But 996 was also seen as a badge of honour and was hailed as a competitive advantage over U.S. and European rivals.

It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

ByteDance declined to comment on the pay cuts which were widely discussed on social media. A separate company source said staff can still be paid overtime on weekends if they need to meet deadlines, adding that some employees in its gaming unit had done so recently.

Some workers in the tech sector began pushing back against 996 about two years ago - a movement that has gathered support from authorities keen to promoting socialist values and workers rights as they push through with wide-ranging regulatory reforms. China's top court last month described 996 as illegal.

Other tech companies such as short-video platform Kuaishou and food-delivery giant Meituan have also cut compulsory weekend overtime recently.