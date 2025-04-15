China tells airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries: Report

BEIJING: China has told its airlines to stop taking deliveries of jets from American aviation giant Boeing, a report said on Tuesday (Apr 15), as a trade war between Beijing and the United States deepens.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the world's two biggest economies have been locked in a tit-for-tat tariff war, with the US now charging levies of up to 145 per cent on imports from China.

Beijing has reacted furiously to what it calls unlawful "bullying" by Washington and has imposed retaliatory duties of 125 per cent on US imports, dismissing further hikes as pointless.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that China had also ordered airlines to halt deliveries of Boeing planes, citing people familiar with the matter.

Beijing has also told its carriers to suspend purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies, the financial news outlet reported the people as saying.