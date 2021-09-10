China tells country's delivery, ride-hailing firms to better protect workers

SHANGHAI : Chinese government ministries on Friday met with the country's largest delivery and ride-hailing companies including Meituan, Didi Global and Alibaba Holding's Ele.me, and gave guidance on worker labour rights protections.

Such companies needed to improve their use of algorithms as well as how they distributed incomes and ensured rest periods for their workers, according to a statement posted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Philippa Fletcher)