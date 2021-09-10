Logo
China tells country's delivery, ride-hailing firms to better protect workers
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi is seen on its headquarters in Beijing, China July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

10 Sep 2021 04:39PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 04:37PM)
SHANGHAI : Chinese government ministries on Friday met with the country's largest delivery and ride-hailing companies including Meituan, Didi Global and Alibaba Holding's Ele.me, and gave guidance on worker labour rights protections.

Such companies needed to improve their use of algorithms as well as how they distributed incomes and ensured rest periods for their workers, according to a statement posted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Source: Reuters

