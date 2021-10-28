China third-quarter smartphone sales drop 9%, says research firm

SHANGHAI: China smartphone sales dropped 9 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, research firm Counterpoint Research reported on Thursday (Oct 28).
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
SHANGHAI: China smartphone sales dropped 9 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, research firm Counterpoint Research reported on Thursday (Oct 28).
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us