Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change
Logo

Business

China third-quarter smartphone sales drop 9%, says research firm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China third-quarter smartphone sales drop 9%, says research firm

China third-quarter smartphone sales drop 9%, says research firm

A young man looks to buy a smartphone at a shopping mall complex during the country's national "Golden Week" holiday in Beijing on Oct 2, 2020. (File photo: AFP/ Nicolas Asfouri)

28 Oct 2021 05:09PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 05:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China smartphone sales dropped 9 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, research firm Counterpoint Research reported on Thursday (Oct 28).

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us