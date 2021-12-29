Logo
China to tighten copyright protection in livestreaming, e-commerce platforms by 2025
China to tighten copyright protection in livestreaming, e-commerce platforms by 2025

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

29 Dec 2021 06:19PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 06:18PM)
BEIJING : China will improve copyright protection livestreaming, e-commerce and sports events by 2025, the country's copyright regulator said on Wednesday.

Copyright protection will be strengthened and improved in new industries and new areas, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan for Copyright Work issued by the National Copyright Administration.

The Plan said the development and application of new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and blockchain will be strengthened, and copyright protection in sports events, variety shows, livestreamings and e-commerce platforms will be improved.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Tony Munroe, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

