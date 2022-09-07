China trade surplus with US narrows to $36.77 billion in August

BEIJING : China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $36.77 billion in August, from $41.5 billion in July, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Wednesday.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
BEIJING : China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $36.77 billion in August, from $41.5 billion in July, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Wednesday.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us