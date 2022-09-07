Logo
China trade surplus with US narrows to $36.77 billion in August
FILE PHOTO: The flags of China and the United States are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Sep 2022 12:21PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 12:21PM)
BEIJING : China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $36.77 billion in August, from $41.5 billion in July, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

