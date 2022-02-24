Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China uncovers problems in inspection of financial sector - Xinhua
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China uncovers problems in inspection of financial sector - Xinhua

China uncovers problems in inspection of financial sector - Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

24 Feb 2022 07:21PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 07:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Chinese anti-corruption inspectors from the ruling Communist Party have uncovered a number of weaknesses in the financial sector in a two-month investigation, Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

China's top anti-graft watchdog has concluded an inspection of 25 institutions including the central bank, the banking and insurance regulator, stock exchanges, commercial banks and asset-management companies, in the country's first coordinated inspection of the sector since 2015.

The banking and insurance regulator said the probe showed its problems in preventing and defusing financial risks, as well as insufficient financial supervision, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us