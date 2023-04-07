Logo
Business

China urges Australia to treat all firms, including TikTok, fairly
The TikTok app logo as seen in this illustration taken on Aug 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

07 Apr 2023 10:40AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2023 11:01AM)
BEIJING: Australia's "discriminatory" ban on TikTok from all federal government-owned devices harmed the interests of Australian businesses and the public, a statement by China's commerce ministry said on Friday (Apr 7).

Urging Canberra to treat all firms fairly, the statement read: "Australia treated TikTok differently from other social media platforms and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures, which are not conducive to maintaining Australia's national security."

China also urged Australia to create a favourable environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Source: Reuters

