Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China urges crack down on illegal destruction of wheat crop
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China urges crack down on illegal destruction of wheat crop

China urges crack down on illegal destruction of wheat crop

Wheat crops grow in Wei county of Handan, Hebei province, China, Jun 11, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

10 May 2022 06:25PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 06:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's provincial authorities have been asked to investigate suspected illegal destruction of wheat fields for construction projects, and cases of the current crop being diverted into silage, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday (May 10).

China expects a good winter wheat harvest this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement posted on its website, having spent five billion yuan stabilising the crop after heavy autumn rains had delayed planting in many regions and cast doubts over output and yield.

"Wheat production has gone through several hurdles since last year including prevention against flooding in fall, enhancement of the weak crop, and prevention of pests disease," the statement said, citing an official.

"And after efforts from various parties, the current wheat crop condition was good, and the prospect of a good harvest was indeed hard won."

There have been recent media reports of wheat fields being destroyed for construction projects, and videos posted online showing premature wheat crop being cut to use as feed, the statement said.

Beijing has refocused on grain security, a top policy priority that has become increasingly prominent since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

The statement came as the market closely watched the upcoming harvest in China, which had experienced the worst crop condition in history before winter due to heavy rain falls last fall.

Beijing has allocated millions of dollars to help the wheat crop grow strong, which did improve better than expected, according to the government.

China's wheat output is forecast by the US Department of Agriculture at 136.946 million tonnes for the 2021/22 crop year, surpassing the 134.250 million tonnes in 2020/21.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us