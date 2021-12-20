China urges real estate project acquisitions to aid struggling developers

SHANGHAI: China is urging large private and state-owned property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled developers to reduce risks that mounting debt piles will destabilise the economy, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday (Dec 20).

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) recently issued a notice to financial institutions, urging them to strengthen financial support for such acquisitions, the newspaper reported.

Over the past months, Chinese regulators have marginally eased funding curbs on the real estate sector, to prevent debt risks spreading from struggling developers including China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Property Holdings.