Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China urges some iron ore traders to bring inventory back to reasonable level
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China urges some iron ore traders to bring inventory back to reasonable level

China urges some iron ore traders to bring inventory back to reasonable level

FILE PHOTO: A man works on transporting iron ore on a truck at Ganyu port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

17 Feb 2022 02:54PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's state planner has told some iron ore traders to release excessive inventory and restore stock to reasonable levels, it said in a statement on Thursday following a joint investigation with the market regulator.

The National Development and Reform Commission also asked traders to help verify whether there are any irregularities such as hoarding or driving up prices, it said in a statement, adding that authorities would strengthen market supervision.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us