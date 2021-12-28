Logo
China urges US to act responsibly in space

FILE PHOTO: China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

28 Dec 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 03:45PM)
BEIJING : The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger.

China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference.

Chinese citizens lashed out online against Tesla founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

