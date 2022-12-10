Logo
Business

China urges US to respect WTO panel ruling - statement
Business

China urges US to respect WTO panel ruling - statement

China urges US to respect WTO panel ruling - statement

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

10 Dec 2022 02:03AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2022 02:03AM)
GENEVA : China urged the United States to respect a World Trade Organization ruling on Friday which found that Trump-era U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports contravened global trading rules.

"China hopes the U.S. respect the panel's ruling and the WTO rules, correct its wrongful conducts as soon as possible, and work with China and other WTO members to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system," it said in a statement sent by its diplomatic mission to the WTO in Geneva. Beijing is one of several parties to the case against the United States.

Washington called the panel's conclusions "flawed".

Source: Reuters

