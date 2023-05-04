Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China, US to boost passenger airline flights - USDOT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China, US to boost passenger airline flights - USDOT

China, US to boost passenger airline flights - USDOT

A China Eastern Boeing 777-300ER plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

04 May 2023 07:41AM (Updated: 04 May 2023 07:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Wednesday issued an order approving Chinese airlines to increase their U.S. passenger services to 12 weekly round-trip flights - a figure equivalent to the total number of flights Chinese aviation authorities will allow for U.S. carriers.

The three U.S. carriers currently operating scheduled passengers service in the U.S.-China market - American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines - will be approved to operate four weekly round-trip flights between the United States and the China, USDOT said. 

The order brings each country's passenger flights to 12 total round trips effective immediately, but it is still a fraction of the total flights before the imposition of restrictions in early 2020 after the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.