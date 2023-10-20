China weighs options to blunt US sanctions in a Taiwan conflict

BEIJING: In a war with the US over Taiwan, China would need to create a global network of companies under US sanctions, seize American assets within its borders, and issue gold-denominated bonds, according to Chinese government-affiliated researchers studying the Western response to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions against Moscow have prompted hundreds of Chinese economists, financiers, and geopolitical analysts to examine how China should mitigate extreme scenarios, including loss of access to US dollars, according to a Reuters review of more than 200 Chinese-language policy papers and academic articles published since February 2022.

"In the context of intensified Sino-US strategic competition and the Taiwan Strait conflict, we should be wary of the US replicating this financial sanction model against China," wrote Chen Hongxiang, a researcher at a branch of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in eastern Jiangsu province.

China, he said, should "prepare for a rainy day" to ensure its financial and economic stability.

The specificity of the scenarios and potential countermeasures are being reported for the first time by Reuters.

In assessing Russia's experience, many of the researchers warn that China's much larger economy and dependence on advanced foreign technology and commodity imports mean a sanctions fight with the West could be far more destructive. Some doubled down on the view that increasing interdependence could be a better approach than pulling up the shutters.

Senior US military officers have said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People's Liberation Army to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027. Beijing has not ruled out using force to take the island, though it has never shared details about war preparations.

But discussions about US sanctions, including from researchers within China's foreign and financial policy establishment, surged 50 per cent in the 12 months following the start of the war in Ukraine compared with the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a review of China National Knowledge Infrastructure, the country's largest database of academic literature.

"Analysing various possible scenarios and coming up with China's prevention, response and countermeasures is undoubtedly a top priority for China's policymakers," Yu Yongding, an economist and former central bank adviser, wrote in a journal article in July 2022.