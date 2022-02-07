Logo
China, US should address trade issues on basis of mutual respect - Chinese foreign ministry
FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

07 Feb 2022 03:43PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 03:43PM)
BEIJING : China and the United States should address trade issues on the basis of mutual respect, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, as U.S. officials urged Beijing to take concrete action to meet commitments under a trade deal.

There are no winners from trade frictions, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the foreign ministry, told reporters in a news conference.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

