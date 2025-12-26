Logo
China Vanke bondholders approve grace period extension, reject year-long delay
A Vanke sign sits on its residential and commercial development in Beijing, China, on Dec 23, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

26 Dec 2025 08:48PM
BEIJING: China Vanke's bondholders approved a proposal by the state-backed developer to extend the grace period for a 3.7 billion yuan (US$528 million) bond repayment, ⁠but rejected delaying the repayment by a year, a filing showed on Friday (Dec 26).

The decision, disclosed in a filing to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors by the bond's underwriter, followed a similar move recently by holders of another Vanke note.

The 3.7 billion yuan bond will mature on Dec ‍28 and its grace period ⁠will ‍now be 30 trading days instead of five.

Earlier this week, holders of another Vanke note rejected a proposal for a second time to ⁠delay repayment by one year, but they approved a plan to extend the grace period, helping the ‍developer narrowly dodge a default. The note is worth 2 billion yuan and matured on Dec 15.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded China Vanke to "SD" (selective default) on Tuesday, saying it views the developer's extension of the grace period for its onshore bond due Dec 15 as distressed-debt restructuring and tantamount to a default.

Ratings agency Fitch also downgraded Vanke to "RD" (restricted default) from "C" on ‌Wednesday.

Aside from the 2 billion yuan onshore bond, China Vanke faces 9.4 billion yuan in bonds maturing over the six ‍months through May, ‌according to S&P.

A default by Vanke would weigh further on China's property market, that is showing little signs of leaving behind a debilitating debt crisis that began in 2021. 

The property sector once accounted for a quarter of the world's second-largest economy, and its persistent weakness has dampened consumer sentiment in the country.

Vanke's ‌proposals required at least a 90 per cent approval rate to pass. The grace period extension plan achieved 92.11 per cent.

Vanke is set to mirror the strategies of some other cash-strapped Chinese developers and seek multiple short-term extensions for its bond repayments before ultimately proposing a debt restructuring, credit analysts have said.

It is now seen as a test case for how much local governments are willing to backstop distressed firms from slipping into defaults, they added.

Source: Reuters/rl

