Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Vanke says no decision yet on co-operation with Evergrande
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Vanke says no decision yet on co-operation with Evergrande

China Vanke says no decision yet on co-operation with Evergrande

FILE PHOTO: Sign of Vanke is seen at a gate of a construction site in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

30 Aug 2021 11:04AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 10:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Developer China Vanke said on Monday it has been in talks with in-debted developer China Evergrande in the past few months to explore co-operation options, although no decision has been made.

Chief Executive Zhu Jiu Sheng made the comments at an earnings press conference.

Evergrande said earlier this month that it is in talks to sell certain assets, including stakes in Hong Kong-listed units Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and Evergrande Property Services.

(Reporting By Clrea Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us