China Vanke says no decision yet on co-operation with Evergrande

HONG KONG : Developer China Vanke said on Monday it has been in talks with in-debted developer China Evergrande in the past few months to explore co-operation options, although no decision has been made.

Chief Executive Zhu Jiu Sheng made the comments at an earnings press conference.

Evergrande said earlier this month that it is in talks to sell certain assets, including stakes in Hong Kong-listed units Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and Evergrande Property Services.

(Reporting By Clrea Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)