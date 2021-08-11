Logo
China vehicle sales fall 12per cent in July -industry association
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

11 Aug 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2021 02:19PM)
BEIJING :Vehicle sales in China fell 11.9per cent in July from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Overall sales in the world's biggest auto market stood at 1.86 million vehicles in July, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) including battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles maintained their strong momentum, jumping 164.4per cent, with 271,000 units sold last month.

NEV makers such as Nio Inc, Xpeng Inc and BYD Co Ltd are expanding manufacturing capacity in China, encouraged by the government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 8,621 China-manufactured electric cars in China and exported 24,347 cars last month.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

