Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China vehicle sales fall for fourth month on chip shortages
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China vehicle sales fall for fourth month on chip shortages

China vehicle sales fall for fourth month on chip shortages

FILE PHOTO: Cars for export wait to be loaded onto cargo vessels at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

10 Sep 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 02:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's vehicle sales slid 17.8per cent in August from a year earlier, falling for a fourth consecutive month, as the world's biggest car market was hard hit by a global shortage of semiconductors.

Overall sales in China stood at 1.8 million vehicles in August, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

China's vehicle sales jumped 13.7per cent in the first eight months of 2021 from the same period a year ago, as the market recovered from pandemic lows.

CAAM now expects 2021 growth to be slower than a previously forecast 6.5per cent, said Chen Shihua, a senior official at CAAM.

A prolonged global chip shortage has unsettled major automakers including Ford Motor, Honda Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen, forcing many to idle or curtail production.

The shortage was unlikely to be resolved soon as the pandemic rages on in many parts of the world, Chen said.

One bright spot in the data was the strong sales of new energy vehicles, which more than doubled in August to 321,000 vehicles. These include battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

The government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution has prompted electric car makers such as Nio Inc, Xpeng Inc and BYD Co Ltd to expand manufacturing capacity in China.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us