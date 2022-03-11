China vehicle sales rise 19% in Feb, NEVs also up: Industry body

BEIJING : China's auto sales rose 18.7 per cent in February from a year earlier, continuing last month's uptick that snapped eight consecutive months of decline, industry data showed on Friday (Mar 11).

Overall sales in the world's biggest car market rose to 1.74 million vehicles in February, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV), which include battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 197.5 per cent to 368,000 units in February from a year earlier.

But they fell 18.6 per cent from January, during the Lunar New Year holiday, when most stores are shut and consumers typically delay purchases.

NEV sales this year have also been hit by China's move in January to slash subsidies by 30 per cent. NEV sales in January had fallen 18.6 per cent from December, when sales surged ahead of the subsidy cuts kicking in.

China has ambitious goals in promoting NEVs in it effort to curb air pollution but believes the industry has matured enough to be driven by demand rather than subsidies.

"We remain cautiously optimistic about the future development of the industry," Chen Shihua, deputy secretary general of CAAM, said on Friday. "Affected by the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the external environment of the industry is more complicated."

"In addition, factors such as the chip shortage and rising raw material costs still affect the production and operation of enterprises," Chen said.