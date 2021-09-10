China vehicle sales slid 18per cent in August - industry body

Logo
China vehicle sales fall 18per cent in August -industry body
FILE PHOTO: Cars for export wait to be loaded onto cargo vessels at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

10 Sep 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 02:20PM)
BEIJING : China's auto sales fell 17.8per cent in August from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Friday.

Overall sales in the world's biggest car market stood at 1.8 million vehicles in August, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

For the first eight months of the year, China's vehicle sales jumped 13.7per cent as the market recovered from pandemic lows.

One bright spot in August was continued strong sales of new energy vehicles, which more than doubled to 321,000 vehicles. These include battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

The government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution has prompted electric car makers such as Nio Inc, Xpeng Inc and BYD Co Ltd to expand manufacturing capacity in China.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

