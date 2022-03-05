Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China vows to continue its crackdown on industry monopolies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China vows to continue its crackdown on industry monopolies

China vows to continue its crackdown on industry monopolies

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China January 16, 2022. Picture taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

05 Mar 2022 11:13AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will continue its crackdown on monopolies to ensure fair competition, Premier Li Keqiang said in a report released ahead of the start of the annual session of parliament on Saturday.

Li also singled out the integrated circuits and artificial intelligence industries as priority areas for the government to build up domestic capabilities.

Li said the government, whose recent crackdowns on industries from e-commerce to private education has roiled global markets, would continue to improve "regulatory rules."

"We will further the implementation of policies to ensure fair competition and take stronger action against monopolies and unfair competition to ensure a well-ordered and fair market environment," he said, according to the report.

"We will act quickly to improve regulatory rules for key industries, emerging sectors, and sectors with foreign involvement and introduce new measures to make regulation more targeted and more effective."

In supportive measures, the government said it would raise the tax deduction coverage for small and medium science and tech enterprises from 75per cent to 100per cent, and support more foreign investment in medium- and high-end manufacturing and R&D.

The work report also said the government would push the large-scale rollout of 5G networks, "smart cities and digital villages".

"We will improve the governance of the digital economy and unleash the potential of data as a factor of production, to further stimulate economic development and enrich people's lives," said Li.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Eduardo Bapitsta, Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh, Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jane Wardell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us