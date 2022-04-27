Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to waive forex derivative trading fees for small companies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to waive forex derivative trading fees for small companies

27 Apr 2022 06:09PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 06:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :China will waive forex derivative trading fees for small companies to help them better hedge against currency risks in a virus-hit economy, the operator of China's interbank market said on Wednesday.

The notice by the China Foreign Exchange Trading System (CFETS) came amid spiking volatility in the yuan, which plunged against the dollar over the past week amid worries about China's economic health, and the country's evaporating yield advantage.

The move is aimed at "further supporting the real economy, and reducing companies' hedging costs," CFETS said.

According to the notice, trading frees for derivatives including yuan forwards, swaps and options will be waived for two years.

China's central bank has been encouraging companies to use derivatives to hedge risks, rather than make one-way bets on the yuan, as it deepens reforms of the yuan market and tolerates greater volatility.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us