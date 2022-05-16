Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China warns bankers against excessive incentives in pay curbs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China warns bankers against excessive incentives in pay curbs

China warns bankers against excessive incentives in pay curbs

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

16 May 2022 05:14PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 05:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's securities association is urging the country's brokerages to set up a sound remuneration system, warning that excessive, or short-term incentives could trigger compliance risks.

Securities firms' remuneration system should also be closely linked with risk management, while pay disbursements should be smoothed out in arrangements that take into account market fluctuations and industry cycles, the Securities Association of China said in guidelines posted on its website.

The guidelines come amid rising competition for bankers and wealth managers, among others, as Wall Street banks aggressively hire to expand in China, which has fully opened up its securities industry. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are among western banks moving toward full ownership of their China securities businesses.

Moving against excessive pay also aligns with President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive, as Beijing seeks to reduce wealth gaps while curbing disorderly expansion of capital.

China's securities association said that a sound pay system would "enable securities firms to enjoy stable operation and sustainable development, and better take social responsibility."

According to the guidelines, bankers' pay must not be directly linked to the revenue of the deals they undertake.

Meanwhile, securities firms should not blindly pursue market ranking, scale, and short-term performance.

In addition, brokerages should set up a deferred remuneration payment system for chairman and senior managers, under which executive pay is put off for a later date, to discourage top bankers from recklessly taking risks that would only be exposed years later.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us