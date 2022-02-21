Logo
China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products
FILE PHOTO: Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

21 Feb 2022 04:43PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 04:54PM)
BEIJING : China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website.

The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott.

China Customs said the products have not entered China through trade, but consumers should stop eating them if they have purchased them via cross-border e-commerce.

Abbott said on Feb 17 it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

