China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

BEIJING : China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website.

The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott.

China Customs said the products have not entered China through trade, but consumers should stop eating them if they have purchased them via cross-border e-commerce.

Abbott said on Feb 17 it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)