How China-West tensions will shape global markets

LONDON: Tensions between the West and China are rising, from tit-for-tat trade tariffs to tech rivalry and spying allegations.

The ramifications for global markets are significant, with Washington and Beijing's determination to loosen dependence on each other fraying long-established supply chains.

That could help keep inflation and interest rates elevated. Still, there are gains for emerging nations and tech giants on the right side of the power battle.

Here's how Western-China tensions are shaping markets.

HELLO INFLATION

US President Joe Biden is determined to bring manufacturing in strategic sectors such as electric vehicles and semiconductors back home.

TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, is moving some production to Germany to satisfy multinationals' need to diversify supply chains from China.

Goldman Sachs research found that bringing production home may have inflationary repercussions, particularly if Western manufacturing does not ramp up quickly enough to offset declining imports.

"We built a globalised world for a reason, it was efficient and cheap," said Wouter Sturkenboom, chief investment strategist for EMEA and APAC at Northern Trust.