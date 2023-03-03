Logo
Business

China will adjust monetary policy in a timely way - PBOC vice-governor
Business

China will adjust monetary policy in a timely way - PBOC vice-governor

China will adjust monetary policy in a timely way - PBOC vice-governor

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

03 Mar 2023 10:41AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 10:41AM)
BEIJING : China's central bank will adjust monetary policy in a timely way, Liu Guoqiang, vice-governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

The central bank will steer monetary policy mainly on the basis of domestic conditions, he added, and the PBOC will not resort to flood-like stimulus.

Guo also said the central bank expects inflation in China to be modest and to remain under control, with the PBOC remaining vigilant against inflation risks.

The PBOC will make assessments of the structural policy tools in use; some will be extended while other tools will exit.

Source: Reuters

