China will aim to stabilise employment, prices - PBOC monetary policy department
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival in Beijing, China April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

16 Sep 2022 04:36PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 04:46PM)
BEIJING : China will aim to stabilize employment and prices to consolidate the foundations of economic recovery, according to a statement published by the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China said on Friday.

It said China will implement prudent monetary policy and not resort to flood-like stimulus.

China's economy was surprisingly resilient in August, with data showing faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up a fragile recovery, although a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.

Source: Reuters

