Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China will give cash subsidies to airlines for two months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China will give cash subsidies to airlines for two months

China will give cash subsidies to airlines for two months

FILE PHOTO: China Eastern Airlines aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

26 May 2022 11:54AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 01:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's finance ministry said on Thursday (May 26) that it would offer subsidies to Chinese airlines from May 21 to July 20 to help carriers weather the coronavirus-induced downturn and higher oil prices.

Cash support will only be provided when the average daily numbers of domestic flights per week are lower or equal to 4,500 flights and when the average load factors are lower than 75 per cent, the ministry said on its website.

The maximum grant would be 24,000 yuan (US$3,574) per hour to the loss-making flights, the ministry added.

Analysts expect another year in the red for Chinese airlines in 2022, on top of heavy losses for the past two years, as Beijing sticks with its zero-COVID policy to stop the spread of the virus.

Domestic air traffic has plunged because of lockdowns in Shanghai and surrounding cities. Shanghai-based China Eastern said passenger numbers collapsed 90.7 per cent in April year on year, while Shanghai International Airport saw passenger numbers down 98.9 per cent in the same period.

Last year, China's aviation industry reported a net loss of 84.25 billion yuan last year, compared with a 102.96 billion yuan in the red for 2020.

Airlines alone suffered a combined loss of 67.09 billion yuan in 2021.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China aviation COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us