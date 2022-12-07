Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China will handle EU's trade disputes request in accordance with WTO rules: commerce ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China will handle EU's trade disputes request in accordance with WTO rules: commerce ministry

07 Dec 2022 06:28PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 06:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will properly handle the EU's trade disputes request in accordance with the World Trade Organization dispute settlement procedure, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday, after the European Commission escalated challenges to China over two trade disputes.

China will also safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, said a statement by the ministry.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.