China will implement prudent monetary policy - central bank
China will implement prudent monetary policy - central bank

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

21 Dec 2022 10:10PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 10:10PM)
HONG KONG : China will implement a prudent monetary policy that is precise and forceful, keeping liquidity reasonably ample, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank will also guide financial institutions to help mitigate risks surrounding China's leading property developers, it said in a statement.

Beijing has stepped up support in recent weeks to increase liquidity in the real estate sector, which accounts for a quarter of the world's second-largest economy and has been a key driver of growth.

Source: Reuters

